ProxyNode (PRX) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $60,277.82 and approximately $6.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00739733 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017883 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00186269 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000681 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 168,144,719 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

