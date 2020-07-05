Prometeus (PROM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $924,814.00

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Prometeus token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $924,814.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.01695855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00170329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00108345 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

