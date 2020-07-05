Project Pai Trading Down 1.8% This Week (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $21.96 million and $84,933.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, HBUS, LBank and OOOBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.05142770 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017950 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00053335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,683,619,500 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,340,524 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OOOBTC, Bitfinex, BitForex, HBUS and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

