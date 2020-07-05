Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.21.

PDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.90 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE:PDS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 394,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,956. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $2,859,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 109.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 736,815 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 359,745 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Precision Drilling by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

