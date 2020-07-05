PotCoin Trading 2.5% Higher This Week (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $1,512.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,034.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.36 or 0.02494575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.47 or 0.02440410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00457759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00695417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00062151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00563154 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,131,024 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

