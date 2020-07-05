Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

NASDAQ PTMN opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 107.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTMN. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 28.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 834.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

