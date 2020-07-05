Populous (PPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.93 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003485 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox, Bithumb and Kucoin. Populous has a market capitalization of $16.74 million and $4.93 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.01700459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00169779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00107740 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous was first traded on April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous . Populous’ official website is populous.world

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Mercatox, HitBTC, Binance, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Kucoin, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

