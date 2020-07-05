PopularCoin (POP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a market cap of $48,119.88 and $17.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00457402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00032234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,026.87 or 0.99906900 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004794 BTC.

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,100,711,425 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

