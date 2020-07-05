Polis 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,037.00 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00008248 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, STEX and SouthXchange. During the last week, Polis has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $6,037.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

