Pluton (PLU) Price Tops $4.39 on Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00048499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a total market cap of $3.73 million and $8,179.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pluton has traded 125.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.58 or 0.05067414 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018058 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00053358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Pluton Profile

PLU is a token. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

