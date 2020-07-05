PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives $14.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.40.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.
Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 468,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $21.59.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 3.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,649,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 131,416 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,022,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 300,003 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,363,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 203,915 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 775,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 666,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
