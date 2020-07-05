PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Receives $14.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. 468,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 3.7% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,649,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 131,416 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,022,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 300,003 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,363,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 203,915 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 775,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 666,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

