PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Shares of PJT opened at $50.24 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. PJT Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

In other news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $656,952.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

