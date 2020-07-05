PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a total market cap of $457,235.34 and approximately $290,402.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,036.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.60 or 0.02430240 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00684923 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000625 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000517 BTC.

PIXEL Token Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

