Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Securities downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $796.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 113.85% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,573,000 after buying an additional 179,060 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,629,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 81,906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

