Pirl Reaches Market Capitalization of $533,525.13 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $533,525.13 and approximately $1,500.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 73,873,162 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.