Piper Sandler Weighs in on Investar Holding Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Investar had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $18.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Investar by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 42,756 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Investar by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 506,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Investar by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Investar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 9,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $133,003.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,394.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

