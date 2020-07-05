Piper Sandler Cuts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $80.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.25.

NYSE RGA opened at $75.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $169.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 262,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50,772 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 97,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,200,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 81,391 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

