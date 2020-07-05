Piper Sandler Comments on Capital Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBNK. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

CBNK opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $142.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.25. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.25 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 435.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.