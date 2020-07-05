Piper Sandler Boosts Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Price Target to $31.00

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HALO. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.73.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 11.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 48.75%. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 21,387 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $509,010.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 197,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 71.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 121,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 50,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,526,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after acquiring an additional 539,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

