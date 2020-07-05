Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of TCBI opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,440 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $624,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

