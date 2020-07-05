Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 3,863.6% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.14. 10,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,409. The firm has a market cap of $90.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.94.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 million during the quarter.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.