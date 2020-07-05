Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.2% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

