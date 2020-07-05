Phonecoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PHON)

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Phonecoin has a total market capitalization of $11,868.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phonecoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Phonecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.01707525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00170570 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00108141 BTC.

About Phonecoin

Phonecoin’s total supply is 130,810,097 coins and its circulating supply is 130,409,847 coins. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON . The official website for Phonecoin is phonecoin.space

Phonecoin Coin Trading

Phonecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phonecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

