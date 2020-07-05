Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $514,324.67 and approximately $142.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00737785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00032473 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.23 or 0.02315606 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017404 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00187549 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00153594 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,077.05 or 1.00456904 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 79,123,362 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.