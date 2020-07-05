Peony (PNY) Trading Up 14.6% This Week

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Peony has a market cap of $127,711.05 and $13,194.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 3,745,354 coins and its circulating supply is 3,625,526 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

