Peercoin (PPC) Achieves Market Cap of $6.79 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00002849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and $40,080.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,038.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.98 or 0.02433695 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00684862 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000463 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010787 BTC.

About Peercoin

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,354,880 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

