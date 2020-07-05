Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Pearson to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO stock remained flat at $$7.23 during trading on Tuesday. 342,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,703. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. Pearson has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of -0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 157.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,638 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 102.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 856,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 433,054 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 92,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Pearson in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.