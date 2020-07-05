Paxos Standard (PAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $122.29 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011058 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Iquant, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and BigONE. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $244.76 million and approximately $122.29 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000712 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000059 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Blacknet (BLN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bit-Z, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, OKCoin, Bitrue, C2CX, Coinbit, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, DigiFinex, BitMax, Crex24, MXC, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, Binance, BitMart, Bittrex, DDEX, Coinall, CoinExchange, ABCC, CoinPlace, BCEX, CoinEx, HitBTC, FCoin, TOKOK, WazirX, Hotbit, OKEx, Iquant, Kyber Network, P2PB2B, BW.com, Bitfinex, BigONE and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.