ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001690 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $48,102.63 and approximately $85.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00458617 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003421 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

