PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.83.

NYSE PAR opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. PAR Technology has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.48.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli purchased 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $60,008.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 729.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 111.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

