Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.77.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $230.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $222,274,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $87,267,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,321,000 after buying an additional 498,416 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $107,049,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

