Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OXFD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 14.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. Analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Balthrop bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,075 shares of company stock valued at $370,126. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXFD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

