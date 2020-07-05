OWNDATA (OWN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,474.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a total market capitalization of $203,428.76 and approximately $5,474.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00097119 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00324601 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011691 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000532 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016584 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011964 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

