Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OUT has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Outfront Media has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

