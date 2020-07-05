Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $624.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.46 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 66.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lorin Crenshaw acquired 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $108,707.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,206 shares in the company, valued at $193,138.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Isfort Andre Schulze acquired 5,000 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,848.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,750 shares of company stock worth $639,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 46.3% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,554,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,079 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $7,348,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,639,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,081,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,080,000 after acquiring an additional 645,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 89.3% in the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 1,329,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 626,888 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

