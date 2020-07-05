Orbs Price Hits $0.0156 (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $34.01 million and $377,873.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.01697107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00170387 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00051922 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00108653 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,184,564,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.