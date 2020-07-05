Orbitcoin Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $393,709.67 and approximately $1,113.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00740048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031548 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.70 or 0.02241233 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017925 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00188505 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00152530 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,072.43 or 1.00313623 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

