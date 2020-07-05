Opus Price Tops $0.0014 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Opus has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Opus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a market cap of $189,731.44 and $224.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.01695855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00170329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00051838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00108345 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

