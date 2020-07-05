Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Opko Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Opko Health from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Opko Health will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,874.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 1,775,000 shares of company stock worth $3,156,500 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Opko Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 542,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Opko Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,473,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

