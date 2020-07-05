Ontology Achieves Market Capitalization of $390.99 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00006213 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Bitbns and HitBTC. Ontology has a market cap of $390.99 million and approximately $91.85 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 696,743,794 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Gate.io, HitBTC, BCEX, Indodax, Kucoin, Binance, Koinex, OKEx, Huobi, Hotbit, Upbit, Bitbns and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.