OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.39.

OMF opened at $24.13 on Thursday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other OneMain news, CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 184.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 15,961.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

