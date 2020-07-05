OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.55. 1,429,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,307. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.51.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1,511.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 160,135 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 40.0% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 21.9% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 215,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 38,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

