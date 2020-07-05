On.Live (ONL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $557.00

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, On.Live has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. On.Live has a total market cap of $322,072.50 and $557.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get On.Live alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.05142770 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002739 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017950 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00053335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official website is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.