OmiseGO (OMG) Price Reaches $1.74 on Top Exchanges

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, CoinExchange, OKEx and Koinex. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002161 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, C2CX, Kyber Network, Tokenomy, BitMart, Zebpay, Livecoin, Crex24, Fatbtc, Vebitcoin, Bancor Network, CoinEx, Braziliex, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, OTCBTC, Coinnest, ChaoEX, DragonEX, TDAX, Independent Reserve, IDCM, Neraex, Bithumb, Koinex, Gate.io, CoinExchange, GOPAX, Iquant, Coinsuper, COSS, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Exmo, Hotbit, OKEx, Coinone, HitBTC, Ovis, Bitbns, FCoin, CoinTiger, Bit-Z, Poloniex, Tidex, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Bittrex, BitBay, BitForex, ABCC, Cryptopia, Binance, DigiFinex, Liqui, Cobinhood, Coinrail, IDEX, CoinBene, AirSwap, BX Thailand, Upbit, B2BX, BigONE and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.