Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ONB. BidaskClub lowered Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $13.14 on Thursday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Daniel S. Hermann bought 20,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,648,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after purchasing an additional 316,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,840,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after buying an additional 4,189,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,903,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,399,000 after buying an additional 186,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,829,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,040,000 after buying an additional 303,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

