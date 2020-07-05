OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

OFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OFG opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $666.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.66.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $136.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,566,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 124.3% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 373,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 206,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 188,758 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,127,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 34.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 637,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 164,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

