Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Office Depot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Office Depot has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Office Depot alerts:

Shares of ODP opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Office Depot has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.50. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Office Depot will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Depot during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Office Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Office Depot by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Office Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Office Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.