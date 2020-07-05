ODUWA (OWC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $78,281.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $359,229.32 and $78,281.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031329 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,078.06 or 1.00432971 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001014 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001621 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00127237 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006711 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000365 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

