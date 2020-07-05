Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 14,341.11% and a negative return on equity of 285.17%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.
