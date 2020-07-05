Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 14,341.11% and a negative return on equity of 285.17%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.