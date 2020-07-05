NuBits (USNBT) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a market cap of $1.07 million and $12.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00001081 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.01694464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00170354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00051760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000184 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00108575 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

